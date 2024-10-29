Mayor Binay wants review of disaster mitigation policies

Makati Mayor and senatorial aspirant Abby Binay called for a review and update of the national land use plan following the severe damage and loss of life caused by the recent typhoon.

"The widespread damage caused by Tropical Storm Kristine should prompt us to take immediate and long term measures to mitigate the impact of climate change and ensure greater protection of our environment," she said.

She noted that many of the fatalities were living in areas highly susceptible to landslides and severe flooding.

"Our national land use plan needs to be reviewed and updated. We need to delineate danger zones that should be cleared of human settlements and protected areas that should be free from extractive human activities. At all times, government must work to guarantee sustainable and resilient communities and strive to protect our environment," Mayor Binay said.

She also emphasized the need to strengthen law enforcement and ensure accountability for those who break the law or act negligently.

"But beyond updating our land use plans, we must also take steps to guarantee accountability on the part of those who transgress our laws," she said.

Binay warned that without these and other long-term measures, the country would face greater loss and displacement, pushing government resources beyond their limit.

She urged local leaders to collaborate with the national government and various sectors to access resources for comprehensive climate action.

"We are racing against time. Local governments must actively pursue strategic partnerships with the private sector, the academe, national government agencies, and international organizations promoting resilience and sustainability," she said.

Binay highlighted that such partnerships could open up growth opportunities and provide access to risk financing, knowledge, and technology transfer.

"I encourage fellow local leaders to shift from the traditional to transformative leadership to build sustainable and livable communities that can withstand or mitigate the effects of future disasters," Binay concluded.