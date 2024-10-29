Marcos told: Number of food-poor families declined

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) announced to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday a significant decrease in the number of food-poor families in the Philippines.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the figure dropped from 1 million to 700,000 in 2023.

Marcos interpreted this decline as evidence of the government's improved efforts to combat food poverty.

“We are doing a better job of feeding people who need it,” he stated during a sectoral meeting in Malacañang.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian explained that the introduction of the Food Stamp Program (FSP) has played a pivotal role in this reduction.

“When we designed this [FSP], it was at one million. So, because the number has come down, we have room for further improvements,” he noted.

The FSP, established as a flagship initiative under Executive Order No. 44 in 2023, aims to tackle involuntary hunger among low-income households.

Since its inception, the program has supported 2,366 households from December 2023 to July 2024, providing eligible families with P3,000 in food credits monthly through an Electronic Benefit Transfer card.

This assistance enables beneficiaries to purchase select food items at Kadiwa stalls and authorized retail outlets.

As of 16 October, the DSWD has verified 182,771 beneficiaries of the FSP, with 89,772 households having redeemed their food credits.

In light of these developments, President Marcos has directed the DSWD to closely monitor and evaluate the impact of the Walang Gutom Food Stamp initiative, emphasizing the goal of reaching one million beneficiaries by 2027.

“We’re on a determined path to ensuring that no Filipino goes hungry,” he declared.

Looking ahead, the DSWD plans to expand the program's reach, targeting 300,000 household beneficiaries in 2025 and an additional 400,000 in 2026, covering 10 regions and 22 provinces.