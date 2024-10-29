Marcos appoints Hilario Paredes as BCDA Chairperson

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Hilario Paredes as Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

Paredes has served as a member of the Board of Directors since 2023.

In a letter dated 28 October, Marcos recommended Paredes for the chairmanship, replacing retired police general Thompson Lantion, who was appointed only last month.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin confirmed the appointment on Tuesday.

Paredes, a lawyer and businessman, holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Ateneo de Manila University. After graduating in 1992, he pursued a law degree at the same university, graduating with honors. He also clerked for Bersamin during his tenure as the judge of Regional Trial Court, Branch 96.

Paredes began his legal career in 1996 after passing the Bar Examinations. He initially worked as an associate in various law firms until 2006, when he established his own firm, Paredes Law Group.

He specializes in corporate and commercial law, litigation, banking and corporate finance, real estate law, immigration, succession, and estate planning.

Paredes also has business interests in real estate, telecommunications and information technology, distribution/trading, educational, and consultancy services.

Meanwhile, the BCDA group welcomed Paredes’ appointment as Chairman.

“Atty. Paredes brings with him almost 3 decades of experience as an accomplished lawyer, specializing in litigation, commercial and corporate law, real estate, and public-private partnerships, among other areas,” the group said.