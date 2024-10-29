Makati eyes national land use plan review

Makati Mayor and senatorial aspirant Abby Binay on Tuesday called for a review and update of the national land use plan, following the severe damage and loss of lives caused by the latest typhoon to hit the country.

“The widespread damage caused by tropical storm “Kristine” should prompt us to take immediate and long-term measures to mitigate the impact of climate change and ensure greater protection of our environment,” Binay said.

She added that many of the fatalities were living in locations highly susceptible to landslides and severe flooding.

“Our national land use plan needs to be reviewed and updated. We need to delineate danger zones that should be cleared of human settlements and protected areas that should be free from extractive human activities. At all times, the government must work to guarantee sustainable and resilient communities and strive to protect our environment,” Binay said.

The lady mayor also pointed out the need to strengthen law enforcement and ensure the accountability of concerned sectors for breaking the law or negligence.

“But beyond updating our land use plans, we must also take steps to guarantee accountability on the part of those who transgress our laws,” Binay said.

“Unless these and other long-term steps are taken, we will be dealing with loss and displacement of lives and economies beyond the breaking point, where government resources will prove inadequate to deal with the deadly effects of climate change,” she added.

She urged fellow local leaders to actively collaborate with the national government and various sectors to gain access to much-needed resources for extensive climate action.