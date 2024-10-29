Laguindingan airport upgrade to drive Northern Mindanao growth

The P12.75-billion Laguindingan Airport modernization project, expected to boost economic growth through job creation and attract investments in Misamis Oriental, which aligns with the national government’s goal of improving quality of life for Filipinos.

Since 2013, Laguindingan Airport has served as the main gateway to Northern Mindanao. Now, the airport’s operations and maintenance will be managed by Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC) under a 30-year concession.

Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista, speaking at the concession agreement signing ceremony in Malacañang, emphasized that transforming Laguindingan International Airport will foster regional development, increase employment opportunities, and attract investments.

“Like other airport development projects, Laguindingan’s transformation should promote regional growth, generate jobs and livelihood, and create investment opportunities,” Bautista said.

Bautista added that the Laguindingan Airport Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Project is part of a broader government initiative to upgrade and expand airport facilities across the country, improving overall passenger experience.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. witnessed the signing of the concession agreement.

“The signing of this Concession Agreement for the Laguindingan International Airport Public-Private Partnership Project provides us with the opportunity to expand facilities, upgrade the terminal, augment capacity, and deliver our services in a safer, efficient, and more convenient way,” Marcos said.

Under the PPP scheme, AIC will oversee the airport's upgrade, expansion, and maintenance, including two phases of capacity enhancement to meet growing demand.

The agreement outlines plans for reconfiguring the existing terminal space, constructing a new Passenger Terminal Building (PTB), and ensuring ongoing maintenance and repairs.

AIC, which also manages Mactan-Cebu International Airport, secured the Laguindingan project in partnership with daa International, an Irish state-owned company serving as Technical Services Advisor.

AIC is also the original proponent for the Bohol Panglao International Airport, which will undergo a Swiss Challenge, and was the second-highest bidder for the Iloilo International Airport upgrade.

In addition to Laguindingan, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has announced modernization plans for other airports, including Basco, Busuanga, Cauayan, Tuguegarao, Bacolod, Calbayog, Catbalogan, Catarman, Davao, General Santos, Ormoc, and Surigao.