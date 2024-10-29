Lacuna battles rivals’ disinformation

Manila City Mayor Honey Lacuna has urged city residents to disregard disinformation being spread by her rivals, particularly claims that she is neglecting her duties, especially towards senior citizens.

Lacuna broke her silence and condemned the relentless black propaganda against her administration and called on residents to rely on credible sources like barangay officials instead of social media, which is often filled with fake news.

This comes during a series of barangay assemblies, part of the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s initiative.

In a statement, Lacuna dismissed the false claims that senior citizens are being deprived of their monthly allowances. She directly asked senior citizens present during the assembly if they had received their allowances, to which they responded affirmatively.

Furthermore, Lacuna recently signed a city ordinance doubling the monthly allowance for senior citizens from P500 to P1,000 starting in 2025.

“Not everything you see on Facebook or YouTube is true,” Lacuna warned. “There’s a lot of fake news out there.”

She also stressed that she is dedicated to serving the people, despite not constantly posting updates on social media.

Every week, Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo bring essential city services directly to barangays through the “Kalinga sa Maynila” program. Residents can air their concerns and access various services, including free medical checkups, pet vaccinations, ID processing, and job opportunities.