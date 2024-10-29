Kathryn Bernardo ready to fall in love again

Coming right on the heels of her rumored romance with Hello, Love, Again leading man Alden Richards, Kathryn Bernardo, with seeming certainty, said she’s ready to fall in love again.
In GMA’s talk show, Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, Monday, 28 October, Bernardo was asked if she was ready to fall in love again.
“Yes,” she quickly replied.
“Kahapon pa (Since yesterday). Reding-ready na. Yes,” she added.
In the showbiz banter, Bernardo said she learned so many things from her first heartache brought about by her breakup with Daniel Padilla, her first boyfriend of 11 years.
“Lumaki ako sa 11 years na relationship na yun (I grew up in that 11-year relationship),” Kathryn said.
“I’ve only been to one relationship that lasted for 11 years. I’ve learned so much from my past relationship. I’m talking about growth, I’m talking about being unselfish, about gratitude, dreams and all,” she explained.
Bernardo learned so many life lessons after the breakup.
“That moment in my life tested my faith so much and feeling ko sobra akong na-guide dun,” she said.
Bernardo offered no advice to her younger self.
“Nothing. I don’t regret anything, ayoko siyang pangunahan (I don’t want to get ahead of myself). I want you to experience all the happiness. Alam ko maraming mag-question nu’n (I know many will ask), but it was 11 beautiful years, and kung ano yun nakikita niyo ngayon, ang laki nung part ng 11 years na yun (and what you see now, it’s a big part of those 11 years),” she said.
***
Fyang and JM’s TikTok video gets over 37M views
Pinoy Big Brother Gen 11 Big Winner Sofia Smith, more popularly known as Fyang, is one of the hottest content creators today.
Her Tiktok video with fellow housemate JM Ibarra has reached more than 37 million views, making their collaboration one of the biggest hits on the social app.
Calling Ibarra as one of her “support systems” after winning the PBB Gen 11, Fyang surprised everyone when their Tiktok collaboration clicked.
Actually, Fyang made her first Tiktok collaboration with Jarren Garcia after she got out of the PBB’s house.
Other winners of Pinoy Big Brother Gen 11 Rain Celmar, who placed second; Kolette Madelo in third place and Kai Montinola, who placed fourth.
Easily, fans lap up the Fyang-JM tandem with most of them wishing they will be featured on a project together.
“Ang bagong mukha ngayon season ng pbbgen11, napaka babyface ng mga mukha. lakas ng chemistry nila (The new faces this season of PBB Gen 11 — they’re baby-faced, they have a strong chemistry).”
“Movie pls.”