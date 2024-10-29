Kathryn Bernardo ready to fall in love again

Coming right on the heels of her rumored romance with Hello, Love, Again leading man Alden Richards, Kathryn Bernardo, with seeming certainty, said she’s ready to fall in love again.

In GMA’s talk show, Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, Monday, 28 October, Bernardo was asked if she was ready to fall in love again.

“Yes,” she quickly replied.

“Kahapon pa (Since yesterday). Reding-ready na. Yes,” she added.

In the showbiz banter, Bernardo said she learned so many things from her first heartache brought about by her breakup with Daniel Padilla, her first boyfriend of 11 years.

“Lumaki ako sa 11 years na relationship na yun (I grew up in that 11-year relationship),” Kathryn said.