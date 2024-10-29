Japan envoy champions gender equality

Japan Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya has underscored his country’s unwavering commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment as essential for strengthening international cooperation.

Kazuya delivered this statement delivered the statement at the International Conference on Women, Peace and Security (WPS) in Manila on Monday.

The conference commemorated the 25th anniversary of UN Security Council Resolution 1325, which established the critical framework for women's involvement in peace and security efforts globally.

Endo highlighted Japan's role in supporting the Mindanao Peace Process for over two decades, emphasizing the importance of sustained collaboration in promoting peace and stability in the region.

In his address, Ambassador Endo announced two ground-breaking projects aimed at furthering the WPS agenda in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM):

The Maternal and Child Health and Nutrition Improvement Project is an initiative implemented by the Japan International Cooperation Agency. It aims to enhance health services in the region as part of Japan’s Official Development Assistance; and

The Protection and Empowerment of Women Project, in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund, hopes to address women’s health needs and combat gender-based violence in BARMM.

Both initiatives were launched during Japan’s side event on Tuesday, titled “Human Security towards a Resilient BARMM: Japan’s Approach in Promoting WPS Focusing on Health.” Ambassador Endo emphasized that these projects are designed to promote women's participation in peacebuilding, ensuring that their voices and needs are integral to the development process.

Endo also shared Japan’s future commitments, announcing that Japan, alongside Norway, will co-chair the WPS Focal Points Network in 2025. He invited delegates to the upcoming Capital-Level Meeting in Tokyo on 4-6 February 2025, reinforcing Japan's role as a leader in advancing the WPS agenda.