Internet of Things Conference 2024 works towards smarter Philippines

Packetworx leads the charge in bringing innovative Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to the forefront of the Philippines' digital transformation with the Internet of Things Conference 2024.

The two-day IoTCon 2024 opens Tuesday at the SMX Convention Center, themed "Connected Ecosystem in Building the IoT-Ready Philippines." IoTCon serves as a dynamic platform for industry professionals, government representatives, and global IoT stakeholders to converge, collaborate, and explore the potential of connected technologies.

This year’s event, running until Wednesday, is held in collaboration with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and Browan Communications. It marks a pivotal moment in the country’s pursuit of digital transformation, particularly in critical sectors like public utilities, smart cities, and disaster management.

According to Raisa Orbon, Chief Marketing Officer of Packetworx, the main goal of IoTCon 2024 is to drive the expansion of IoT solutions in the Philippines by creating a collaborative environment where local and global stakeholders can connect, share insights, and explore innovative technologies.

Opening highlights

Building on the success of previous editions, IoTCon 2024 delves deeper into key IoT applications and technological advancements. Orbon emphasized that compared to last year, IoTCon 2024 offers a broader scope and more strategic content, featuring roundtable discussions where participants can engage directly with LoRa Alliance members, government bodies, and industry leaders.

In opening messages and keynotes, DICT outlined the roadmap for building an IoT-ready Philippines. Arnold Bagabaldo, CEO of Packetworx, discussed IoT progress and areas for collaboration between the government, private sector, and international partners that drive digital transformation and enhance the quality of life.

Alper Yegin, Interim CEO of LoRa Alliance, presented the role of the LoRa Alliance® in shaping global and ASEAN innovation and IoT adoption while promoting the LoRaWAN standard to ensure feature upgrades that address emerging market requirements. Browan Communications CEO Henry Huang shares insights on end-to-end system integration, platform development, and support for sustainable IoT networks.

A key highlight this year is the emphasis on LoRa (Long Range) technology and the participation of the LoRa Alliance. Known for its long-range, low-power capabilities, LoRa technology is essential for scalable IoT deployments in smart cities, agriculture, and environmental monitoring.

LoRa

The LoRa Alliance plays a crucial role in Packetworx’s mission to advance IoT. Orbon noted that their involvement enhances the event’s credibility and global reach, with exhibitions showcasing innovative LoRaWAN applications, including smart energy solutions and disaster management systems.

Packetworx’s collaboration with the LoRa Alliance creates unmatched networking opportunities at IoTCon 2024, where over 3,000 attendees can connect with global leaders, local stakeholders, and industry experts. The event features around 50 exhibitors demonstrating the latest IoT advancements, from smart city applications to industrial solutions.

"This year, we’ve created an interconnected series of activities where participants can engage in discussions, witness live demonstrations, and network with peers in a cohesive and structured manner," Orbon explained.

For more information on IoTCon 2024, please visit: https://iotconference.ph/