Insular Foundation provides skills training to Haven for Women residents

InLife’s corporate social responsibility arm Insular Foundation sponsored a training program on hairdressing and nail care for residents of the Department of Social Welfare and Development – National Capital Region Haven for Women in Muntinlupa City. The Insular Foundation also donated beauty kits complete with tools and supplies to assist the women in starting home services or finding jobs in salons.

This skills training is part of a three-year partnership between the Insular Foundation, Haven for Women, and the Muntinlupa City Technical Institute (MCTI).

“Inaasahan namin na magagamit ninyo ang inyong natutunan sa aming handog na Skills Training and beauty kits on Hairdressing and Nail Care, upang paglabas ninyo dito sa Haven for Women ay mayroon kayong baon para simulan muli ng maganda ang inyong mga buhay,” said Ana Soriano, Insular Foundation Executive Director.

MCTI Operations Division Head Antonio Terrenal encouraged the women to use their new skills for livelihood. “Huwag nating sayangin ang ganitong pagkakataon na skills training na ibinigay ng MCTI at Insular Foundation. Kayo din ang aani ng pagsasanay nyo dito dahil magagamit nyo ito sa pagbabagong-buhay at paghahanap-buhay.”

Catherine Taleno, Social Welfare Officer III of Haven for Women, thanked the Insular Foundation for supporting the government’s goal of empowering women.

“The goal of Haven for Women is women empowerment so that our residents who are victims of gender-based violence can be productive members of their communities,” she said.

One of the training recipients expressed hope that they can use their skills to earn a living. “Kahit hindi ako nakapagtapos ng pag-aaral ay nagpapasalamat ako kasi natuto akong gumupit. Sana ay huwag tayong panghinaan at mawalan ng pag-asa, at maging matagumpay tayong lahat.”