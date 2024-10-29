Impose moratorium on electricity services in areas under State of Calamity, energy regulators told

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. directed the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) on Tuesday to study the implementation of a moratorium in areas under a State of Calamity due to severe tropical storm Kristine.

As of 29 October, around 161 cities and municipalities have declared a State of Calamity.

In a statement, Marcos suggested temporarily easing electricity bills and suspending power disconnections for typhoon victims until the end of the year.

“To aid in recovery efforts, the President directed the ERC to study the immediate implementation of a moratorium on electricity line disconnection and payment collection for the period October to December 2024 in areas under State of Calamity due to STS Kristine, and staggered payments of electricity for the said months, as necessary,” the statement read.