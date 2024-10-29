Houthis claim ship attack

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AFP) — Maritime security agencies reported three explosions on Monday near a ship in the Red Sea off Yemen, while the country’s HOuthi rebels claimed to have targeted a vessel there.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), run by the Britain’s Royal Navy, said a captain reported “an explosion in close proximity” to his merchant ship.

A second explosion followed, and the captain reported no damage and that “all crew are reported to be safe.” The captain later reported a third explosion, the agency said, although the vessel and crew were still reported as safe.

It was the first attack on shipping reported by the UKMTO since United States B-2 heavy stealth bombers hit multiple Houthi targets including weapons storage facilities on 17 October.

At the time, the Houthis said the attack would “not pass without a response.” Later on Monday, the rebels said they had targeted a ship they named as the Motaro in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, calling the strikes “accurate and direct.”

According to the Marine Traffic ship-tracking site, the Motaro is a bulk carrier flying the Liberian flag.

Maritime security firm Ambrey also reported two blasts near a merchant ship, adding that the vessel had “a private armed security team” on board.

The Houthis, part of the “axis of resistance” of Iran-aligned groups, have targeted ships they say are linked to Israel in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since last November in support for Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas war.