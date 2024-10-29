Go urges stronger fight against illegal drugs

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, called for a comprehensive review of the country’s current anti-drug policies, stressing the importance of both strengthened law enforcement and expanded rehabilitation efforts.

In a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing last Monday, 28 October, Go highlighted the urgency of a “whole-of-government, whole-of-nation approach” to address the drug crisis, underscoring that drug addiction is not only a crime but also a health issue requiring immediate intervention and compassionate solutions.

The senator advocated for policies that both protect and empower the police force, starting with adequate budget allocations, support, while upholding their integrity.

Go highlighted his advocacy for Senate Bill 422, which seeks to provide free legal assistance to uniformed personnel facing charges related to their official duties. This measure, he explained, would ensure that police officers have the resources they need to perform their roles effectively and with peace of mind, knowing that they have legal protection when acting within their duties.

He also referenced former President Rodrigo Duterte’s strong stance against corrupt officers, including the so-called “ninja cops” involved in illegal drug trades.

Go also pointed out the need for a balanced approach that treats drug dependents as victims and individuals in need of help.

“As we know, the drug menace is also a health issue. Drug dependents should be treated as victims in dire need of medical, psychological, and spiritual help, with a chance of being successfully reintegrated into society as healthy and productive citizens,” he explained, likening drug dependency to a societal illness that requires a treatment-centered approach.