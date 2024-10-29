First-ever National Day of Charity celebrated today

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office is optimistic that the National Day of Charity celebration today, 30 October, will be a rousing success. This comes after the event drew enthusiastic participation from various government and non-government organizations across the country. It aims to foster a culture of giving and community support, encouraging citizens to engage in charitable activities that uplift those in need.

As the government’s charity arm, the PCSO is responsible for leading, coordinating, and supervising the observance of the National Day of Charity, which involves identifying programs, activities, and projects for the celebration. In collaboration with numerous organizations, the event is expected to unite individuals, families, and communities in raising awareness about the importance of helping those in need.

General Manager Melquiades Robles expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support from various stakeholders. “The response has been incredible,” Robles stated. “We are thrilled to see so many organizations come together to have a positive impact on our communities through various charitable activities.”

The event also serves as an opportunity for individuals and groups to reflect on the significance of giving back. Participating organizations have planned a range of activities designed to engage and inspire people to contribute to the betterment of society. From volunteer days and fundraising events to educational outreach and awareness campaigns, the event promises to showcase diverse ways communities can support one another.

Robles emphasized the spirit of collaboration that has emerged in the preparation for this day. “This isn’t just about fundraising; it’s about fostering a community spirit that encourages generosity and kindness,” he said.

GM Robles continued: “Many organizations are hosting activities that will not only benefit those in need but also create bonding experiences for volunteers.” Robles then invited everyone to join in the celebration and make a difference.

He was also optimistic that the event will become an annual celebration that not only raises awareness for charitable causes but also strengthens the bonds among all benefactors, stakeholders and beneficiaries.

A host of government and non-government organizations have pledged their commitment to participate in the observance of the National Day of Charity, including PCSO Small Town Lottery Authorized Agents Corporations (STL-AACS), Light Rail Transit Authority, Supreme Court of The Philippines, Metro Manila Development Authority, Department of Public Works and Highways, Philippine Gaming Corporation, Philippine Racing Commission, Department of Health, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, Philippine Tuberculosis Society Inc., PTV-4, Games and Amusement Board, National Privacy Commission, Globo Asiatico Enterprise, Complete Solution Pharmacy, Lle Medical Healthcare Distributors, Tymed Enterprises, Kapuso Foundation, Zuellig Pharma and Philippine Medical Association.