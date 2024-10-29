Filipino heritage, creativity highlighted at 2024 NACF

The National Arts and Crafts Fair (NACF) 2024 was held at the SM Megamall Megatrade Hall from October 23 to 27. Following the successful 2023 edition, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) once again presented the event to support local artisans and Filipino craftsmanship. This five-day showcase highlighted the diverse and rich cultural heritage of the Philippines.

This five-day event highlighted the finest traditional and contemporary crafts from across the Philippines, offering a platform for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to highlight their creativity and promote local culture. Visitors had the opportunity to explore and purchase unique handmade products, from indigenous textiles to intricately crafted home decor, all proudly made by Filipino artisans.

The theme focused on preserving and evolving traditional arts and crafts. Mallgoers encountered a wide array of handmade goods, from intricate textiles and traditional baskets to contemporary art pieces and eco-friendly products. Live weaving demonstrations, workshops, and cultural performances allowed guests to experience the artistry and craftsmanship from different regions.

Through its ongoing partnership with DTI, SM Supermalls continued its support for MSMEs by providing a marketplace for aspiring entrepreneurs, promoting local creativity and innovation. The National Arts and Crafts Fair 2024 was a celebration of Filipino pride, showcasing the talent, creativity, and resilience of the country's artisans.