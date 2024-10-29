Filipinas square off with Kenyans

After a 3-0 win over Jordan last Saturday, the Philippine national women’s football team now sets its sight on beating Kenya this Wednesday at the Pink Ladies Week in Turkey.

The Filipinas go after the Kenyans at 9 p.m. (Manila time) at the Emirhan Football Center as they seek to end their campaign on a high note.

In the previous game, Sarina Bolden scored two goals in the second and 68th minutes while Katrina Guillou struck a penalty kick in the 77th minute to power the Filipinas to the victory.

The Philippines, ranked at No. 39 in the International Football Federation (FIFA) rankings, is expected to dominate the Kenyans after they lost 0-1 to Chinese Taipei last Thursday.

Still, Filipinas head coach Mark Torcaso expects them to still approach Kenya, No. 151 in the FIFA rankings, with the same intensity and quickness they showed the Jordanians.

“We need to make sure that we just keep focusing and working hard. We can’t settle on just a 3-0 result,” Torcaso said.

“We’ve got to be better every single game, we’ve got to keep implementing what we want to do and we’ve got to make sure that we always have a winning mentality.”

Apart from Bolden and Guillou, veterans like Quinley Quezada, Olivia McDaniel, Sara Eggesvik, Hali Long, and Jessika Cowart are expected to lead the Filipinas once again.

Filipino-British defender Maz Pacheco might not be on the line-up for the match against the Kenyans as she is stil processing her Philippine passport.