Education and skills development key to financial inclusion, says GCash at TESDA webinar

Education and skills development are essential to financial inclusion across all sectors, particularly for women, as the Philippine economy becomes increasingly digital. GCash, the country’s leading finance super app, shared its initiatives in empowering women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) fields at the recent TESDA Gender and Development (GAD) International Webinar on gender-responsive Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

During a discussion titled "Enabling More Women In STEM Fields and in the Digital Ecosystem," GCash Chief Strategy Officer Rowena Zamora underscored the importance of women’s representation in tech for platforms like GCash, where women constitute 57% of users. Notably, two out of three GSave users are women, with 7 out of 10 based outside Metro Manila. In GCash’s Pera Outlet program, which converts sari-sari stores into GCash hubs, women also lead as users, enabling store owners to earn up to P10,000 monthly.

"Beyond financial services, we recognize there is still so much more we can do to uplift Filipinas, especially in the midst of an emerging and very promising Philippine technology industry," Zamora said. "Gender norms in certain industries are deeply rooted in culture. A lack of women and technology starts not just at home, but also in school, where fewer women enroll in STEM courses, perhaps due to misconceptions that technology is only for men and the lack of visibility and representation of women technology leaders."

GCash’s initiatives include a Data Science Scholarship Program with For The Women Foundation, increasing scholars' new job placements by 76%, and the Elevate GAIL program, which has trained nearly 100 women in AI skills. GCash is also reaching out to schools to empower young women in STEM fields.

"Most of the For The Women Foundation scholars are not really into technology. Some are teachers, some are secretaries," shared GCash vice president for corporate communications and public affairs Gilda Maquilan at a separate panel discussion. "But because of the training, there are more opportunities in Machine Learning and Data Labeling that provide alternative options for women, especially in the tech space."

Justice Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez highlighted the collaborative role of sectors in supporting women’s inclusion in vocational training, emphasizing mentorship and networking in fields traditionally dominated by men.

"By working together across sectors, government agencies, educational institutions, NGOs, and the private sector, we can create more comprehensive and effective programs,” she said.

Dr. Kesavan Ulaganathen, chairperson of the Asia Pacific Accreditation and Certification Commission, stated, "Gender-responsive TVET is not just about educational reform, but a critical movement towards equality, economic advancement, and social progress."

"Investing in women translates directly into investing in the future of the Philippines," he added.