Now on its 14th year, the annual Likhang Habi Market Fair held last 18 to 20 October at the Glorietta Activity Center was a complete success. Organized by Habi: The Philippine Textile Council, this year’s event gathered a total 93 vendors (three International and 90 from across the Philippines) and 100 booths.
Special guest of honor at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mayor Abby Binay, said, “I’m happy that we always do the fair here in Makati. Every piece has a story, and I hope we not just support our local products, but also push for them to be known more abroad.”
This year’s theme, “Earth to Loom: Celebrating Natural Dyes in Philippine Textiles,” celebrates the resurgence of natural dyes in Filipino fabrics. The fair showcased the artistry in everything from intricate textiles and stylish garments to home decor and handcrafted jewelry. “We’re not just a fashion fair,” says Habi president Mia Villanueva, “but a gathering of artisans who weave stories into their creations.”
Among the rising stars is Kat Palasi of Abek Home and Culture, a photographer turned entrepreneur from La Trinidad, Benguet who champions the Cordillera weaving heritage through her vibrant clothing and accessories, all colored with natural dyes derived from plants. Stand-up comic-turned-textile artist Jeannie Laccay showcased her brand Aruga Handwovens, specializing in baby wraps and diverse designs.
Beyond shopping, the fair offered workshops on natural dye techniques and talks by industry experts. Fair highlights included the awarding of the prestigious 7th Lourdes Montinola Piña Weaving and 3rd Eloisa Hizon-Gomez Abaca Weaving competitions.
The weekend once again saw the celebration of Philippine textiles and support for local artisans at this culturally rich event.
Follow HABI: The Philippine Textile Council on Facebook and Instagram (@HABICouncil) for fair highlights and stories.