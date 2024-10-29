Earth to loom

Now on its 14th year, the annual Likhang Habi Market Fair held last 18 to 20 October at the Glorietta Activity Center was a complete success. Organized by Habi: The Philippine Textile Council, this year’s event gathered a total 93 vendors (three International and 90 from across the Philippines) and 100 booths.

Special guest of honor at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mayor Abby Binay, said, “I’m happy that we always do the fair here in Makati. Every piece has a story, and I hope we not just support our local products, but also push for them to be known more abroad.”