Duterte visits 'Kristine' victims

Former President Rodrigo Duterte personally offered his condolences on Tuesday to the families of typhoon "Kristine" victims who perished in a landslide last week in Barangay Sampaloc, Talisay, Batangas.

Duterte participated in the Office of the Vice President's ongoing relief efforts for the victims of typhoon "Kristine" in the province.

The former President, together with Batangas Gov. Hermilando "Dodo" Mandanas and OVP officials led by director for Operations Norman Baloro and Eyemard Eje, chief of OVP-DOC, handed over burial assistance to the families of landslide victims.

Duterte also joined the OVP-DOC's relief operations in different evacuation centers in Talisay and Laurel, Batangas.

More than 1,400 families were given relief bags in the said localities in Batangas.