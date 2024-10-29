DPWH reactivates ‘lakbay alalay’ ahead of Undas

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has been conducting massive cleanup drives and repair works on national roads to ensure motorists’ safety ahead of the upcoming All Souls’ Day and All Saints’ Day.

DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan directed the deployment of composite teams to strategic locations nationwide to manage the anticipated surge of motorists, ensuring smoother and safer travel from 8:00 a.m. 31 October, until 5:00 p.m. 2 November.

“We are expecting the influx of motorists for Undas 2024, we are mobilizing our Lakbay Alalay Motorists Assistance Stations to provide prompt and reliable assistance to the traveling public,” Bonoan said.

The DPWH “Lakbay Alalay” teams are composed of uniformed field and crew personnel who will be working on a round-the-clock shift along identified stations.

Before the onset of the motorist assistance program, DPWH Regional and District Engineering Offices nationwide are also actively conducting routine maintenance activities on national roads, primarily on routes leading to cemeteries and churches.

Implementing offices with ongoing projects along major routes were also ordered to align project schedules, including the installation of road safety signages and traffic advisories, to prevent traffic congestion and unwarranted accidents.

Bonoan said the DPWH is also working closely with other government agencies including the Land Transportation Office, the Philippine National Police (PNP), and Local Government Units for any needed assistance.

The PNP on Monday, 28 October, said it will be deploying 18,802 police officers to secure the observance of this year’s “Undas.”

Meanwhile, as of Tuesday, 12 road sections remain impassable to all types of vehicles—five in Albay, three in Batangas, two in Pampanga, one in Cagayan, and one in Cebu.

DPWH said it has closed the roads to traffic due to flooding, collapsed road, flooding, silted pavement, landslide, fallen tree, damaged slope protection, washed-out guardrails and signages, soil erosion, soil/rock collapse and road slip.

The agency also reported that there are three national bridges unpassable:

* Itawes Bridge [scoured bridge approach], Cagayan- Apayao Road, Cagayan)

* ﻿﻿Bugaan Bridge [Washed out], Talisay-Laurel -Agoncillo Road, Batangas)

﻿﻿* Waras Bridge [Collapsed], Baao-Iriga City-Nabua Road,Camarines Sur)