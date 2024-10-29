Discover the new Filipina style with Studio Artesan’s emerging designers

VINA RomeroFeatured designers

As times change, these contemporary designers keep pushing boundaries, setting trends, honoring Filipino heritage through their distinctively modern creations.

Puey Quiñones brings an international flair with his masterful draping, embroidery and hand-beading techniques, creating timeless and feminine designs beloved by women across the globe. His move to Los Angeles infused a global sophistication into his creations while maintaining his Filipino roots.

Viña Romero stands out with a fresh take on gender-fluid fashion, blending menswear and womenswear seamlessly. Known for subtle yet striking details -- such as contrasting edges, a knot or a clever play of materials -- each versatile piece is designed for individuals of all ages and body types who appreciate understated elegance and confident style.

Rosbert Villar delivers modern and innovative pieces that evoke timeless, well-loved styles, elevated to meet the needs of today’s women. His commitment to craftsmanship ensures each creation strikes the perfect balance between form and function, offering practicality without compromising beauty.

Randolf Clothing brings a playful edge to fashion with its satirical nods to pop culture, especially the ‘90s music videos and local trends. Each piece not only captures a sense of nostalgia but also reflects a sharp commentary on modern-day fashion and culture, making Randolf’s designs both entertaining and thought-provoking.

Tagpi blends old and new, creating distinctive pieces that celebrate Philippine culture. Collaborating with artisans from across the country, the brand’s intricate embroidered designs reflect a deep commitment to sustainability and local artistry, ultimately showcasing a collection that honors tradition while appealing to the evolving tastes of today’s conscious consumer.