Discover the new Filipina style with Studio Artesan’s emerging designers

October 2024 marks the launch of Studio Artesan’s latest collection. Introduced in 2021 by Rustan’s to celebrate locally made, handcrafted and ethically produced goods, the initiative continues to highlight emerging Filipino designers shaping today’s Filipina style.
Despite fashion’s changes, the Filipina remains rooted in her love for local craftsmanship, sustainability and unique, modern pieces. While she experiments with her wardrobe, her distinct style reflects her empowered identity.
With this in mind, Rustan’s has dedicated a space for 10 contemporary Filipino designers to showcase their collections at Studio Artesan. Located in the Gallerie Area on the second floor of Rustan’s Makati, shoppers can explore a diverse range of apparel and accessories from designers Puey Quiñones, Viña Romero, Rosbert Villar, Randolf Clothing, Tagpi, NIñOFRANCO, Paolo Miguel, YOYA, Jim Weaver and Joyce Makitalo.
Featured designers
As times change, these contemporary designers keep pushing boundaries, setting trends, honoring Filipino heritage through their distinctively modern creations.
Puey Quiñones brings an international flair with his masterful draping, embroidery and hand-beading techniques, creating timeless and feminine designs beloved by women across the globe. His move to Los Angeles infused a global sophistication into his creations while maintaining his Filipino roots.
Viña Romero stands out with a fresh take on gender-fluid fashion, blending menswear and womenswear seamlessly. Known for subtle yet striking details -- such as contrasting edges, a knot or a clever play of materials -- each versatile piece is designed for individuals of all ages and body types who appreciate understated elegance and confident style.
Rosbert Villar delivers modern and innovative pieces that evoke timeless, well-loved styles, elevated to meet the needs of today’s women. His commitment to craftsmanship ensures each creation strikes the perfect balance between form and function, offering practicality without compromising beauty.
Randolf Clothing brings a playful edge to fashion with its satirical nods to pop culture, especially the ‘90s music videos and local trends. Each piece not only captures a sense of nostalgia but also reflects a sharp commentary on modern-day fashion and culture, making Randolf’s designs both entertaining and thought-provoking.
Tagpi blends old and new, creating distinctive pieces that celebrate Philippine culture. Collaborating with artisans from across the country, the brand’s intricate embroidered designs reflect a deep commitment to sustainability and local artistry, ultimately showcasing a collection that honors tradition while appealing to the evolving tastes of today’s conscious consumer.
NIñOFRANCO celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Mindanao through contemporary fashion, seamlessly blending traditional elements with modern design. Under the creative direction of Wilson Limon, the brand draws inspiration from diverse ethno-linguistic groups, including the Bagobo, Tagbanwa, T’Boli, Biaan and Tagakaulo.
Paolo Miguel exemplifies slow fashion, focusing on ethically produced garments that celebrate craftsmanship and sustainability. Each piece is crafted by Manila-based seamstresses and beaders, using high-quality materials designed to last a lifetime. The brand is also known for its versatility, offering designs that seamlessly transition from day to night, perfect for any occasion.
YOYA celebrates women who dress for themselves, embodying an independent spirit that prioritizes personal expression over fleeting trends. With a focus on practicality and individuality, YOYA’s designs are cool and understated, appealing to women who prioritize comfort, functionality and effortless style.
Studio Artesan also spotlights accessory designers who elevate personal style with bold statement pieces.
Jim Weaver captivates with wearable art that celebrates femininity and heritage. The brand features thoughtful designs that honor Filipino and Chinese cultures, each reflecting a vibrant tapestry of Philippine wildlife and traditions. Their silk scarves and shawls are meticulously crafted from the finest materials, embodying an unwavering commitment to artistry and luxury.
Joyce Makitalo enchants with jewelry that blends ancient symbolism with modern aesthetics. Collaborating with third-generation goldsmiths in Bulacan, she presents timeless pieces featuring raw, irregular stones and intricate patterns. Championing individuality, Makitalo’s creations have been featured in numerous publications and worn by Hollywood celebrities.