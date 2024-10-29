Departing passenger blocked at NAIA for VAWC case

A 49-year-old departing passenger with an outstanding warrant was arrested last Monday at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City as a result of a joint operation conducted by the Manila Police District (MPD) and the PNP Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP).

According to the authorities, the accused was arrested pursuant to his existing warrant of arrest on two counts of violating Section 5(b) of Republic Act 9262, commonly known as the "Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act," with a proposed bail of PHP 2,000.00.

Currently, the accused was in the custody of the MPD's Women and Children Concern Section for the documentation and future legal inquest proceedings.

PNP-AVSEGROUP Director PBGen Christopher N. Abrahano stated that every successful operation strengthens their mission to ensure that all airports nationwide remain a secure gateway for all travelers.