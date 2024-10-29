David Charlton, visionary founder of David’s Salon, passes away

The beauty industry mourns the loss of David Charlton, the founder and CEO of David’s Salon Inc., whose contributions transformed the salon landscape in the Philippines. Charlton’s journey began in Sunderland, UK, where his passion for hairdressing and a family background in salons set him on a path to greatness.

Relocating to the Philippines, he established first Revêr Salon, then David’s Salon in 1989 with the goal of bringing high-quality, affordable beauty services to Filipinos.

Under Charlton’s leadership, David’s Salon became a household name, with over 200 branches across the country. His dedication to excellence, skilled training, and commitment to making world-class hairstyling accessible to all Filipinos made his salons a go-to destination.

Charlton’s unique approach—blending international techniques with local sensibilities—pushed the industry to new heights and inspired countless hairstylists and entrepreneurs.

Beyond his business accomplishments, Charlton was deeply respected as a mentor and advocate for education. The David’s Salon Training Academy, established to upskill local talent, has become a foundation for aspiring hairstylists, providing thousands of careers and transforming lives.

Charlton’s influence extended beyond the salon, as he engaged in community initiatives and supported local charities, leaving a legacy of generosity and compassion.

As well as his profound impact on the beauty industry, David was also an avid fitness enthusiast with a relentless drive for physical challenges. Nearly every year, he took on the renowned Ironman Triathlon in Hawaii, a grueling event that spans a total of 226 kilometers.

The race involves a 3.8-kilometer swim, a 180-kilometer bike ride, and a full marathon of 42.195 kilometers, a testament to David's extraordinary endurance and dedication to fitness.

David’s athletic achievements also earned him a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for a remarkable sculling feat on the Pasig River, adding an impressive athletic milestone to his rich and diverse legacy.

The news of his passing has been met with an outpouring of gratitude from employees, clients, and industry peers who remember Charlton for his warmth, vision, and leadership.

His life’s work endures through the thriving David’s Salon brand and the skilled professionals he mentored. Charlton’s legacy will continue to shape the beauty industry, inspiring future generations.