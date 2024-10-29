Cult horror movies back on the big screen at Thrill Fest

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

(PG; directed by Mike Johnson and Tim Burton, and starring the voices of Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Emily Watson, Tracey Ullman and Paul Whitehouse)

Based on a 19th-century Russian folktale, Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride is a stop-motion animation that tells the story of Victor van Dort (Depp), who mistakenly marries a corpse and then goes on a hair-raising adventure in the Land of the Dead. Meanwhile, his real fiancée, Victoria Everglot (Watson), goes through frightening changes herself in the Land of the Living as her family plans to wed her, against her will, to another man once they learn that Victor is gone. Originally released in 2005.

Trick ’r Treat

(R16; directed by Michael Dougherty, produced by Bryan Singer, and starring Anna Paquin, Brian Cox, Leslie Bibb, Dylan Baker, Rochelle Aytes and Jean-Luc Bilodeau)

From Bryan Singer and Michael Dougherty — the director and screenwriter duo behind X2 and Superman Returns — comes a comic horror anthology perfect for Halloween. Trick ’r Treat tells of four terrifying tales that will make audiences laugh and scared out of their wits at the same time.

Treats, no tricks!

As an added treat for the season, moviegoers can enjoy each film for the very affordable ticket price of P150 only per movie.

Thrill Fest will be featured across all 23 sites of Ayala Malls Cinemas: Glorietta 4, Greenbelt 3, Alabang Town Center, Ayala Center Cebu, Market! Market!, TriNoma, MarQuee, Abreeza, Harbor Point, Centrio, Fairview Terraces, Bonifacio High Street, Solenad, Ayala Malls Legazpi, U.P. Town Center, The 30th, Vertis North, Clover Leaf, Feliz, Circuit, Capitol Central Bacolod, Manila Bay and Central Bloc.

Cinema patrons who will present their Thrill Fest tickets at the Movie Snackbar will get 10 percent off if they order popcorn. Guests can treat themselves to the Movie Snackbar’s popular flavored popcorn — Blazing Cheddar, Texan Barbecue, Real Butter, Sour Cream & Chives and Spooky Black Cheddar, a new variant made especially for Halloween!

There are other fun activities besides watching horror favorites on the big screen. Those who come in costume can pick random prizes, and kids who bring pumpkin baskets will be given candies.

Ayala Malls Cinemas has state-of-the-art facilities, including plush seating, generous legroom, cutting-edge laser projections, better images and superior audio technologies like Dolby Sound and Dolby Atmos. On top of the premium cinematic experience, movie lovers (old and new!) get to enjoy cult favorites on the big screen.