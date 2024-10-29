Cable wire thieves nabbed with P404K worth stolen cables

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Acting District Director, P/Col. Melecio Buslig Jr, on Tuesday announced the arrest of five suspects involved in the illegal cutting and theft of PLDT cable wires, through the operation carried out by the La Loma Police Station (PS 1) under P/Lt.Col. Ferdinand Casiano.

Buslig identified the suspects as Germalyn Ampalayuhan, 51 years old; Juaco Nico Serrano, 26 years old; and Jazzdean Lopezon, 23 years old, all residents of Brgy. Tandang Sora, Quezon City; Jhon Philip Loterte, 22 years old, and Daniel Benjamin, 31 years old, both residents of Avenue Maysan, Valenzuela City.

Report shows that at 4:30 AM of 28 October 28, in Barangay Sta. Teresita, officials received information regarding the illegal cutting of copper cable wires in front of House No. 181 on Mayon Street near the corner of Dapitan St., Brgy. Sta. Teresita, Quezon City. Acting on the information, PS 1 operatives, together with the BPSOs, responded, and upon arrival, they caught the suspects in the act of pulling the cables, leading to their immediate arrest.

Recovered from the suspects were 15 pieces of PLDT PSF copper cables, each with 2400 pairs x 0.4 gauge in varying lengths, valued at P404,621.00, along with a bolt cutter used in the theft.

The suspects were charged with violating R.A. 10515, or the Anti-Cable Television and Cable Internet Tapping Act of 2013, before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

Buslig commended the swift response of PS 1 and said, “Our proactive efforts and vigilant patrolling are paying off in ensuring that criminal acts are immediately addressed. This arrest underscores our commitment to keeping Quezon City safe and secure for everyone.”