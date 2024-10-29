Breaking news: Teen accused of fatal Taylor Swift dance class stabbings charged with terror offense

In a breaking report from the AP, LONDON — An 18-year-old teenager accused of a fatal stabbing rampage at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in England now faces terrorism-related charges. Axel Rudakubana, who had already been charged with the murder of three young girls and the stabbing of 10 others in July, has also been charged with producing ricin, a deadly poison, authorities revealed on Tuesday.

Merseyside Police said that ricin, a highly toxic substance derived from the castor bean plant with no known antidote, was found in Rudakubana’s home following the attack. Ricin can be lethal even in tiny amounts, killing cells by inhibiting protein production. The police also discovered an Al-Qaida training manual in Rudakubana's possession, according to Chief Constable Serena Kennedy.

While the ricin production is being classified as a terror offense, the police have clarified that the July knife attack itself is not being treated as a terrorist incident. For an incident to be designated as terrorism, officials say a clear motive must be established, which remains unknown in this case.

Rudakubana, who police confirmed was born in Wales, faces three counts of murder following the deaths of Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Bebe King, 6, during the tragic July attack in Southport, a seaside town in northwest England.