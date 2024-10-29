BPSU first solar-powered state university

BALANGA CITY, Bataan — The Bataan Peninsula State University (BPSU) is the first ever state academe that will have its campus buildings powered by the sun.

During the "Powering the Future: The Solarization Commissioning Ceremony" held at the BPSU Campus here, Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation Secretary Larry Gadon, BPSU president Dr. Ruby Santos-Matibag, and Philko 18 Group of Companies Inc. president Michelle Sia led the ceremonial switching of the breakers at the BPSU administration building on Monday.

The solar energy initiative is a project by the Philko 18 Group of Companies Inc., in conjunction with the BPSU and the Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC) that aims to optimize the school’s energy consumption by utilizing solar energy.

The construction of the solar power project includes solar panels at the rooftop of the BPSU’s main buildings. The solar rooftop is projected to generate around 675 kilowatts of power that will provide electricity to two large buildings of the main campus.

This collaborative endeavor between Philko 18 Group of Companies Inc., BPSU and PNOC emphasizes the potential of public-private partnerships in driving sustainable development and addressing pressing environmental challenges.

Philko president Sia said that by harnessing the region’s vast solar energy potential, this initiative will substantially reduce the university’s carbon footprint and contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable environment.

She added that through their partnership with BPSU and PNOC, the combined expertise of the three entities will ensure the success and efficiency of this solar power project.

“We are excited to collaborate with BPSU as well as PNOC to make this initiative a reality. By harnessing solar energy, we are not only reducing carbon emissions but also providing the university with sustainable energy solutions for years to come,” she said.

The ceremonial switching of the solar energy to power the campuses is the first in Central Luzon for a state university, with BPSU, Philko and PNOC planning to create a bigger solar project in the Orani campus by constructing a floating 27-megawatt solar farm.