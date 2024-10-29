‘Boost Mode’ now permanent as Converge ups internet speeds

Converge ICT Solutions Inc. is making its Boost Mode feature a permanent offering, now available to all subscribers as part of its ongoing commitment to enhance internet accessibility and reliability across the Philippines.

Originally introduced as a limited-time benefit to celebrate Converge’s consecutive Ookla Speedtest Awards for 2023 Q3-Q4 and 2024 Q1-Q2, Boost Mode initially offered FiberX plan users a free automatic speed increase of 100 Mbps.

The permanent Boost Mode upgrade now adds Wi-Fi 6 capability to FiberX plans starting from P1,699, aiming to improve user connectivity and the digital experience.

Affordable

Converge also offers the FiberX Plan 3500, the first affordable gigabit fixed broadband plan in the country, providing up to 1 Gbps speeds for only P3,500 per month, a significant reduction from its previous price of P7,499.

Another option, the Time of Day 3000 Plan, provides high speeds during chosen peak hours, reaching up to 1 Gbps for P3,000 per month.

The company’s latest offerings align with its vision of a “connected future.” Converge has tailored plans to serve specific groups, notably gamers, whom it recognizes as a vital segment of the digital market.

Converge’s Game Changer Elite Bootcamp Plan, designed specifically for competitive esports teams, offers low-ping and low-jitter connectivity at speeds of up to 1 Gbps.

Priced from P5,000, it includes an ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX 6000 gaming router to ensure smooth, responsive gameplay across multiple devices.

‘Boost Mode’

“Through Boost Mode, we at Converge reaffirm our commitment to serving the unserved and underserved. Beyond the clear benefits regarding value and performance, subscribers can expect to join an unrelenting effort to cultivate a culture of service,” Orange Ramirez, VP and head of Marketing, said.

Echoing these sentiments, Benjamin B. Azada, EVP and chief commercial officer, emphasized Converge’s dedication to sustainable solutions.

“Our vision has always centered on giving amazing digital experiences. Boost Mode is only the most recent step in Converge’s vision of bridging the gap with the best in the world,” Azada said, adding that the network devices’ intelligent hibernation mechanisms can save up to 41 percent in power consumption.