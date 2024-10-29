‘Blankscape’: A curated gallery for writers and artists

Using provided pencils and paper, attendees were given 10 minutes to express themselves and create works based on the theme, “Escape.” This theme perfectly represents the type of creative expression that Blankscape wishes to cultivate — that anyone can find safety from the constant restraints and overbearing noise of the outside world and the mainstream and be free to develop their ideas.

After the 10 minutes were up, several of the participants showcased their works. One of them, for instance, interpreted the theme in the drawing of a child lost in the pages of a book, his imagination taking him to new places and faces never before seen.

“I can’t draw to save my life,” Monette, one of the co-founders of Bookshelf, jokingly said to the audience. “But even though I can’t draw, I still want to help others who can. Among us, many can write and draw.”

Bookshelf PH was created to help meet a pressing need she noticed during the pandemic—a lack of books about Filipino businesses and local stories. Over time, the publisher has expanded its reach beyond its original scope.

Now, they wish to do the same for Filipino creatives.