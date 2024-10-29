BARMM gathers IP coops

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) held an Indigenous Peoples’ Cooperative Congress, aimed to tackle common challenges and promote knowledge-sharing.

The gathering carries the theme "Stronger Together Today for a Brighter Tomorrow" and was held at City Mall Convention Hall recently in Cotabato City.

Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs (MIPA) Minister Melanio Ulama said yesterday the gathering also aimed to strengthen collaboration between IP cooperatives and BARMM ministries in addressing challenges.

Ulama encouraged participants to remain resilient and adhere to the requirements set by the ministry, emphasizing the importance of unity in achieving sustainable development.

“We must adhere to the requirements set forth while striving for integrity in our endeavors. The journey towards sustainable development is indeed challenging, but as we unite under the banner of cooperation, we can pave the way for brighter futures for our communities,” Ulama said.

“The IP Cooperative Congress 2024 was not just an event; it was a testament to our collective resilience and the unyielding spirit of Indigenous Peoples,” the minister added.

He expressed gratitude to partners such as the Cooperatives and Social Enterprise Authority and Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform (MAFAR), aligning with the Chief Minister’s slogan that “no one will be left behind.”

MIPA Ancestral Domain Division, Chief Rodolyn Andres emphasized the importance of establishing cooperatives and collaborating with various agencies.

“Cooperatives are well-integrated into Philippine society, with the primary objective of improving the quality of its members and transforming micro and small cooperatives into medium and large cooperatives,” Andres said.

“Bangsamoro region is an agricultural area. Agricultural cooperatives greatly contribute to poverty reduction by offering an inclusive and democratic avenue for economic growth. Cooperatives are key economic players for improving food security,” she emphasized.