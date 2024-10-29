Australia gifts radios to Coast Guard

The Australian government has donated Very High Frequency (VHF) Base radios to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), reinforcing its Strategic Partnership with the Philippines.

The equipment will bolster the strategic capabilities of PCG Palawan to monitor maritime incidents, respond to emergencies, and coordinate maritime operations, in support of PCG’s modernization efforts.

“Australia has the utmost respect and admiration for the crucial work of the PCG and the dedication of its officers. Earlier this year, my officials had discussions with PCG Palawan personnel to hear firsthand the issues they are facing, and what further support Australia could provide to assist their work,” said Australia’s Ambassador to the Philippines, HK Yu.

“We are pleased to deliver these radios which will improve communication linkages between PCG vessels, stations and substations in Palawan,” she added.

A handover ceremony was recently held at the PCG Headquarters in Manila.

The equipment was received by PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie G. Gavan and newly-appointed Commodore Dennis Rem C. Labay, PCG Palawan’s district commander.

The Australian Government was represented by the secretary of Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Jan Adams and Ambassador Yu.

The equipment is part of Australia’s P328-million civil maritime cooperation with the Philippines, which includes vessel remediation, aerial drones, postgraduate scholarships, operational training, and annual Law of the Sea courses.

“Australia is proud of our strong cooperation with the PCG. As strategic partners, we will continue to listen and respond to the PCG’s needs,” added Ambassador Yu.

Earlier this year, Australia and the Philippines strengthened their civil maritime cooperation through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Enhanced Maritime Cooperation, signed by Deputy Prime Minister Marles and Secretary for Foreign Affairs Manalo in Canberra.

The MoU accelerated closer collaboration in promoting a shared vision for the region and respect for international law.