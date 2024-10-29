Ateneo, NU forge UAAP badminton title showdown

Ateneo de Manila University and National University (NU) will meet again for a fourth straight championship after besting their respective Final Four foes in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s badminton tournament on Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Badminton Hall in Manila.

Lyrden Laborte steered the Blue Eagles to a fourth consecutive Finals appearance following a 3-1 win over University of the Philippines (UP).

The Bulldogs will have a chance for redemption from last season’s defeat after overcoming University of Santo Tomas, 3-0, in the other Final Four tie.

Ateneo will stake its title against undefeated NU at 8 a.m. on Wednesday at the same Malate venue.

The Bulldogs won over the Blue Eagles in Season 82 (2019) and 85 (2022) to complete a seven-peat before losing the crown last year

Laborte, the Blue Eagles captain, started the comeback when he fended off the challenge of Fighting Maroons rookie Shan Clar in the second singles rubber, 21-17, 22-20.

Laborte then paired up with their newbie Robby Ramos to extend Ateneo’s reign, 21-14,16-21, 21-15, over Jelo Albo and Johann Abinales in the second doubles.

“It seems that we were very focused at the start. We kept our presence of mind and we just put God in the center of our team no matter what,” said Laborte, the UAAP Season 86 co-Most Valuable Player.

“We know that NU is a string team since they beat us last Sunday. But we have to think that we can beat them one point at a time, one game at a time. We know we can do it if we’ll just believe in each other.”

Ateneo started at the back foot after Smash Pilipinas standout Albo took first blood for UP in a 21-19, 21-16 sweep of Lance Vargas.

The defending champions then went three of three starting with Laborte’s singles win.

Vargas made amends for his tight loss to Albo, pairing with former skipper Arthur Salvado Jr. in a significant stunner of the erstwhile unbeaten pair of Enzo Rivera and Mark Anthony Bernal, 21-18, 21-17, to set up the clincher.

On the other hand, the Bulldogs clinched their 12th consecutive Finals showdown with Season 85 co-MVP Solomon Padiz Jr. and the returning Jeno Cariño getting it done in the lone doubles match.