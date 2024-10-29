A step ahead: The resilience and transformation of SM’s business

In the late 1950s, a small shoe store called Shoemart opened in the bustling shopping district of Rizal Avenue in downtown Manila. While this is a well-known chapter in SM’s history, few realize that one shoe brand—Parisian—grew alongside Shoemart, marking a significant milestone in the legacy of its founder, Henry Sy Sr.
“Shoemart was established in October 1958 and my father’s shoe brand Parisian for ladies was also established in 1958, born from his travels abroad in search of quality footwear for Filipinos. His obsession with shoes was well known; he believed that comfortable, well-fitting shoes should be an affordable aspiration for everyone," Mr. Harley Sy, Executive Director of SM Investments and Co-Vice Chairman of SM Retail, shared..
The name Parisian reflects Mr. Sy Sr.'s admiration for European craftsmanship, symbolized by the iconic Eiffel Tower that adorned the brand’s original shoebox design. Mr. Harley described how his father's journey mirrors not only the evolution of a brand but also his growth as a retail visionary.
“In his travels to Boston which was the shoe capital of the world then, he sought out shoe agents for showroom samples. It was daunting for him to navigate the shoe trading houses, speaking limited English. But many of them eventually started selling to my dad since he was buying in bulk. These were typically small sizes which would fit Filipino feet, leading to his shoe trading venture,” he explained.
During the local industry’s heyday in the 1950s and 60s, Mr. Sy Sr. engaged with Marikina’s shoe manufacturers. Mr. Harley fondly recalled that he would hear from Tatang’s people that his father would sample shoes at the Carriedo store after office hours from 10 o’ clock in the evening to 12 midnight.
Mr. Sy Sr. had specific non-negotiables regarding the shoes he offered. It was during the 1980s that Mr. Harley worked with his father closely at the store and understood more about the anatomy of a shoe. To illustrate this vital lesson, Mr. Harley picks up his casual office shoes. He makes a reverse L sign with his thumb, index and middle fingers and inserts them just above the insole. “Look for the middle part of your finger. The counter of your shoe, or the back part that gives support, should end there at the middle part,” he said as an indicator of shoe comfort.
“This was a learning experience that forged my appreciation for detail and hard work,” he said.
“Tatang would closely look at the shape and fit of every shoe. He would even get a white- tipped drawing pencil or chalk and point to the parts of the shoe that needed to be corrected. These were very important,” Mr. Harley said. “Comfort was paramount. My father had an innate ability to assess fit and quality. He could identify flaws just by looking at a shoe.”
This meticulous attention to detail had been passed down through the generations and all the merchandisers learned from Mr. Sy. “Tatang had the eye of a master shoe craftsman, honed through years of listening to customers and nurturing his passion for shoes,” Mr. Harley noted.
As Mr. Sy Sr. developed his shoe brand, he envisioned a transformation in retail. Inspired by the emergence of department stores and malls in the U.S., he was always a step ahead as he introduced innovations that laid the blueprint for SM’s growth. “Shoemart was the first shoe store in Carriedo to have air conditioning, creating an inviting environment that drew customers in,” Mr. Harley explained.
Today, Parisian shoes and bags remain staples in all SM stores, continuously updated to reflect contemporary styles. Since its inception, the SM Store had sold millions of pairs of Parisian shoes.
Felanie Lim, Shoes and Bags Senior Vice President, elaborates: “We decided to expand Parisian to offer new, high-quality choices while maintaining attractive price points. With categories like Parisian Comfy, Parisian Plus, and our premium line, Parisian Limited, we adapt to evolving market demands.” The brand currently boasts a diverse inventory of thousands of styles ensuring there’s something for everyone.
The relevance of the Parisian brand lies in its ability to inspire, adapt, and evolve. Mr. Harley emphasizes, “Innovation is key to staying relevant. The market is always changing, and we must evolve with it. Tatang was a constant innovator, reinventing himself—from shoes to department stores, malls, specialty stores and to what SM is today. We will continue to adapt to the market’s aspirations.”
The Parisian brand remains a testament to the enduring spirit of SM’s business and poised to meet the aspirations of future generations. Anchored on its legacy of resilience, innovation, and dedication to its customer’s needs and wants, Parisian continues to thrive, working constantly to be a step ahead in the industry.