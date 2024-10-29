A step ahead: The resilience and transformation of SM’s business

In the late 1950s, a small shoe store called Shoemart opened in the bustling shopping district of Rizal Avenue in downtown Manila. While this is a well-known chapter in SM’s history, few realize that one shoe brand—Parisian—grew alongside Shoemart, marking a significant milestone in the legacy of its founder, Henry Sy Sr.

“Shoemart was established in October 1958 and my father’s shoe brand Parisian for ladies was also established in 1958, born from his travels abroad in search of quality footwear for Filipinos. His obsession with shoes was well known; he believed that comfortable, well-fitting shoes should be an affordable aspiration for everyone," Mr. Harley Sy, Executive Director of SM Investments and Co-Vice Chairman of SM Retail, shared..

The legacy of Parisian

The name Parisian reflects Mr. Sy Sr.'s admiration for European craftsmanship, symbolized by the iconic Eiffel Tower that adorned the brand’s original shoebox design. Mr. Harley described how his father's journey mirrors not only the evolution of a brand but also his growth as a retail visionary.

“In his travels to Boston which was the shoe capital of the world then, he sought out shoe agents for showroom samples. It was daunting for him to navigate the shoe trading houses, speaking limited English. But many of them eventually started selling to my dad since he was buying in bulk. These were typically small sizes which would fit Filipino feet, leading to his shoe trading venture,” he explained.

During the local industry’s heyday in the 1950s and 60s, Mr. Sy Sr. engaged with Marikina’s shoe manufacturers. Mr. Harley fondly recalled that he would hear from Tatang’s people that his father would sample shoes at the Carriedo store after office hours from 10 o’ clock in the evening to 12 midnight.