A celebration of Filipino craftsmanship

The National Arts and Crafts Fair 2024 was held at the SM Megamall Megatrade Hall from 23 to 27 October. Following the successful 2023 edition, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) once again presented the event to support local artisans and Filipino craftsmanship. This five-day showcase highlighted the Philippines’ diverse and rich cultural heritage.

Launched in 2016 under Senator Loren Legarda’s visionary leadership, the NACF was conceived as a celebration dedicated to safeguarding the richness of Filipino cultural heritage while promoting the economic sustainability of indigenous arts and crafts.

As Senator Legarda eloquently expressed, “When I first conceptualized this project in 2016, I envisioned it as a way to uplift our local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) while celebrating the vibrant beauty of Filipino culture. Seeing it come to life each year, growing in reach and impact, reminded me of the power of collaboration and the importance of preserving our unique heritage. This fair was more than just an event; it was a community dedicated to empowering our artisans and keeping our traditions alive. I’m grateful for everyone who continued to share in this vision.”