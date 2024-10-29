A celebration of Filipino craftsmanship

The National Arts and Crafts Fair 2024 was held at the SM Megamall Megatrade Hall from 23 to 27 October. Following the successful 2023 edition, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) once again presented the event to support local artisans and Filipino craftsmanship. This five-day showcase highlighted the Philippines’ diverse and rich cultural heritage.
Launched in 2016 under Senator Loren Legarda’s visionary leadership, the NACF was conceived as a celebration dedicated to safeguarding the richness of Filipino cultural heritage while promoting the economic sustainability of indigenous arts and crafts.
As Senator Legarda eloquently expressed, “When I first conceptualized this project in 2016, I envisioned it as a way to uplift our local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) while celebrating the vibrant beauty of Filipino culture. Seeing it come to life each year, growing in reach and impact, reminded me of the power of collaboration and the importance of preserving our unique heritage. This fair was more than just an event; it was a community dedicated to empowering our artisans and keeping our traditions alive. I’m grateful for everyone who continued to share in this vision.”
The five-day event highlighted the finest traditional and contemporary crafts from across the Philippines, offering a platform for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to promote local culture. Visitors could explore and purchase unique handmade products, from indigenous textiles to intricately crafted home decor, all proudly made by Filipino artisans.
The theme focused on preserving and evolving traditional arts and crafts. Mallgoers encountered a wide array of handmade goods, from intricate textiles and traditional baskets to contemporary art pieces and eco-friendly products. Live weaving demonstrations, workshops and cultural performances allowed guests to experience the artistry and craftsmanship from different regions.
Among the NACF’s highlights were the Schools of Living Traditions (SLTs). These community-managed centers acted as cultural hubs where indigenous groups imparted traditional skills and crafts to younger generations. The SLTs played a crucial role in preserving intangible cultural heritage, including traditional weaving, pottery, metalwork and performing arts, ensuring that these vital practices were passed down through the ages.
Established through the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), SLTs were found throughout the Philippines, from the Cordilleras to Mindanao, with each community sharing its unique knowledge and cultural legacy. At that year’s NACF, SLT artisans took center stage, showcasing their crafts and demonstrating the importance of maintaining cultural identity in an ever-modernizing world.
The NACF 2024 also paid tribute to the Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan (GAMABA) Awardees — master artisans honored by the Philippine government for their exceptional contributions to preserving traditional arts. Established in 1992 through Republic Act 7355, the GAMABA (or National Living Treasures Award) recognized individuals and groups who made outstanding contributions to the practice, transmission and preservation of traditional Filipino craftsmanship.
These artisans are the cultural guardians of their crafts, preserving techniques and traditions that span generations. Many GAMABA Awardees hailed from indigenous groups and rural areas, where their work was woven into the fabric of community life and cultural rituals.
At NACF 2024, several GAMABA awardees and their apprentices proudly displayed their masterworks, inviting visitors to experience the artistry that had earned them this prestigious recognition. Through their participation, the NACF served as a key platform for promoting the legacies of GAMABA awardees and inspiring new generations of artisans.
The fair featured the exceptional works of five GAMABA Awardees: MB Abina Coguit, MB Bundos Fara, MB Marife Ganahon, MB Samporonia Madanlo and MB Barbara Ofong, who were present during the opening ceremonies to mark the start of the fair with a symbolic ribbon-tying ceremony.
Through its ongoing partnership with DTI, SM Supermalls continued its support for MSMEs by providing a marketplace for aspiring entrepreneurs promoting local creativity and innovation. The National Arts and Crafts Fair 2024 was a celebration of Filipino pride, showcasing the talent, creativity and resilience of the country’s artisans.
In attendance were also NCCA executive director Eric B. Zerrudo, Department of Tourism secretary Christina Frasco, and Climate Change Commission vice chairman Robert Borje, along with representatives from the embassies of Korea, Singapore, Greece, Malaysia and Thailand, as well as officials from partner agencies.
With over 250 exhibitors nationwide, the NACF showcased the products and services of micro, small and medium enterprises, local artisans, and traditional communities making it a vibrant celebration of Filipino craftsmanship and cultural heritage.