4 teams seek redemption

Games today:

(Ynares Sports Arena)

4 p.m. — Cignal vs Martelli Meats

6 p.m. — D’Navigators vs PGJC Navy

Four squads reeling from recent setbacks seek to bounce back today with Cignal looking to unleash its full force against Martelli Meats in the 2024 Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The fancied HD Spikers, stung by a five-set upset by the Savouge Spin Doctors last Friday, take on the Master Butchers at 4 p.m. where the Open Conference champions, led by Jau Umandal, are favored to secure their second win in three starts.

Despite their early struggles, however, Martelli Meats, anchored by Razzel Palisoc and JM Cordez, hopes to snatch its first victory under new head coach Michael Conde.

The Master Butchers narrowly pushed the Spin Doctors to five sets but have since suffered consecutive straight-set losses in the season-ending conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

In the 6 p.m. main match, D’Navigators-Iloilo tangles with PGJC Navy with the former, featuring the formidable pair of Madz Gampong and Edward Camposano, out to break a two-game skid after a five-set win in their opener against the Chichi Titans.

Meanwhile, the Sealions seek consistency, balancing its Spikers’ Turf campaign with participation in the AFP Olympics.