Zambo pilots DHSUD AutoCAM project

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Land use planning and monitoring in this city will be further enhanced with the implementation of the Automated Land Use and Zoning Compliance Assessment and Monitoring (AutoCAM) tool project after the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has chosen it as a pilot local government unit.

The DHSUD and the city government represented by executive assistant on Housing Affairs Engr. Al Urao and assistant city planning coordinator Jessie Christopher Lapinid signed recently a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the AutoCAD tool project in Manila.

DHSUD was represented by Undersecretary Henry Yap and Director Mylene Rivera.

Urao said AutoCAD is an ambitious state-of-the-art approach towards real-time monitoring and assessment of land use in one’s locality combining AI concepts and data overlays on satellite-image-generated maps and locations.

The updated data can be used to verify the actual usage of lands as against the allowable prescripts of the subject lot areas, Urao added.

The MoU signing for AutoCAD coincided with the forging of another MoU — the Planned Cities Extension project and the eventual turnover of the PCE document to the city government.