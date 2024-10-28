World Polio Day celebration launched

A World Polio Day celebration was held at Camp Karingal last Sunday, gathering Rotarians, police officers and health officials to support the global effort to eradicate polio.

The event — organized by the Rotary Club of Camp Crame — featured a float parade, ceremonial inoculation, and various activities to raise awareness about the disease.

Senatorial candidate Luis “Chavit” Singson, a Rotarian, joined the event and expressed his support for the cause.

“As a police officer and Rotarian, I enjoin everyone to take it upon ourselves the duty to keep our societies safe from all forms of threat including this debilitating disease that is polio,” said P/Maj. Gen. Edgar Okubo, president of the Rotary Club of Camp Crame.

The Quezon City Police District, led by P/Col Melecio Buslig Jr., also participated in the event, emphasizing the importance of public health in maintaining public safety.

“Our commitment to the safety and security of Quezon City extends beyond law enforcement. By supporting initiatives like World Polio Day, we contribute to the well-being of our future generations,” Buslig said.