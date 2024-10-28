Why Jennica Garcia is the lady in full bloom

The lady in full bloom

After making a major comeback in Dirty Linen, Garcia will soon appear in the Filipino adaptation of a Korean melodrama Saving Grace. Garcia was every inch the lady in full bloom on center stage, a sight to behold in a sky-blue dress, with a face that refreshes and skin that screamed flawless.

Joseph Alexander Feliciano, Bioessence chief executive officer, said in his welcome speech: “Jennica embodies what Bioessence is all about and that she is very much aligned with the company’s vow of beauty and wellness. We are happy to have her as the face, body and celebrity ambassadress.”

When it was her time to deliver a short speech, Jennica said: “I am happy and honored that I am still part of Bioessence after all these years. I started with them when I was 17. Now that I am turning 35 already. I am still part of their family. Thank you so much.”

Asked for advice on keeping one’s skin healthy, Garcia answered: “I did not believe this when my mom Jean (the seasoned actress was also a Bioessence endorser) told this to me when I was younger that, sufficient sleep and drinking water to keep your skin hydrated and fresh are important.”

She added, “Once you reach the age of 30, and you get very little sleep, you’ll notice how different your skin is in the morning you wake up. Nothing beats a good night’s rest and, of course, the right products you put on your face and body.”

“Their commitment to promote healthy aging is what I found most ideal with Bioessence,” Garcia added. “This means we embrace our imperfections and see the beauty of it, and yes, there is always the right treatment and solution to address our physical flaws and insecurities.”

Garcia’s top beauty to do’s: “Of course, oxygen facial and body scrubs. My skin non-negotiables as well are my favorite cleanser and water-resistant sunblock which Bioessence carries.”

“I think it’s nice that because of the advancement of science, it has given all of us options to keep aging at bay and to age beautifully,” Garcia said. “I am glad to let everyone know that while Bioessence has treatments that are age-old practices, tried and true, evidenced-based, glad to know and note that they are also innovative. They made products, developed and implemented services that are non-invasive treatments that bring and give the desired results.”

On her most important beauty tip, Garcia said: “It is important that we have a healthy and happy disposition. It makes the skin brighter. You get a natural glow and your aura adds to the allure. You know what, in life, we have to learn to choose our battles. The heavy load and anything and everything that makes you feel burdened and zaps your energy, let go and, yes, let God. And it is always to count one’s blessings. Be thankful for all that you have. Make positive affirmations a habit. Happiness is a choice so always choose it. Being beautiful is also a choice.”