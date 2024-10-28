Wanted Nigerian collared by BI

A Nigerian national wanted by US federal authorities for cybercrimes was apprehended by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) for victimizing several Americans — particularly retired military personnel.

In a statement, BI commissioner Atty. Joel Anthony Viado identified the suspect as Ahmed Kamilu Alex, a 35-year-old male who was arrested last 11 October along Panay Avenue in Barangay Paligsahan, Quezon City, by BI Fugitive Search Unit (BI-FSU) operatives.

Viado said that the Nigerian was taken into custody based on a mission order he issued due to the request of the US government. The US government wanted Alex deported to the US to face trial for the crimes he committed.

The agency also learned that Alex had been on the BI’s wanted list since August this year, when he was placed on the immigration blacklist for being a fugitive from justice.

Previously, the US Defense Criminal Investigative Services had earlier reported Alex’s fraudulent activities to the Department of Justice, and the BI was entrusted with pursuing the necessary legal action.

US officials said that during the Covid-19 outbreak, Alex and two other conspirators created fake websites that imitated official US government entities to carry out a cyber fraud scheme.

The accused allegedly charged their unsuspecting victims, primarily military personnel, between US$500 and US$48,500 through the fake websites, allegedly in exchange for processing their requests for emergency leave.

In ongoing deportation proceedings, the Nigerian is currently being held at the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

Viado disclosed that Alex would remain on the immigration blacklist and be banned from re-entering the country after deportation.