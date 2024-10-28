Valenzuela City secures 8th Galing Pook Award for child protection initiatives

Valenzuela City received its 8th Galing Pook Award for its program, Safe Spaces and Safeguarding Children: Strengthening LGU-Led Community-Based Child Protection, at the awarding ceremony held at Samsung Hall, Taguig City, on October 24.

Emerging as one of the top 10 awardees from a pool of 18 finalists, Valenzuela was one of 10 awardees recognized for its child protection program that emphasizes community engagement, efficient service delivery, and scalability.

Established in 2017, the Valenzuela City Child Protection Center (CPC) leads the city’s child protection initiatives. The CPC includes doctors, social workers, psychometricians, and police investigators, providing support to about 6,000 children, including those at risk and those in conflict with the law. Its integrated model allows children to share their experiences only once, minimizing trauma by reducing repeated interviews.

Through the CPC’s integrated model, children only need to recount their experiences once, reducing trauma by avoiding multiple interviews. Operating 24/7 under one roof, the MDT enhances access to justice and healing for these children, ensuring a safe and supportive environment.

In addition to the Galing Pook Award, Valenzuela City received a special citation in Participatory Governance for demonstrating strong community involvement. The city’s stakeholders continue to work collaboratively to create a safe haven for all children in Valenzuela.

Mayor Gatchalian was joined at the ceremony by Chief of Staff on Social Welfare Operations Dorothy Evangelista, Child Protection Center Head Kristina Ramos, Vice Mayor Lorie Natividad-Borja, and several councilors.

The Galing Pook Awards, now in its 30th year, honors local government units with innovative programs that promote excellence in governance and transformative community impact.