U.S. pledges P450-M PCG upgrade fund

The United States has announced P450 million in funding for the modernization of the Philippine Coast Guard, the primary government agency tasked with enforcing laws within Philippine waters.

The US Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement announced the new funding during Thursday’s third Philippines-US Maritime Dialogue which was hosted by Manila.

“This funding will support the PCG’s infrastructure enhancements, training program development, and resource acquisition and management planning,” the US Embassy said in a statement on Monday.

Led by Philippine Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary for Maritime and Ocean Affairs Marshall Louis Alferez and US Department of State Deputy Assistant Secretary Mahlet Mesfin, the delegates reviewed ongoing cooperative efforts and discussed ways the two sides could jointly address current challenges and shared maritime concerns, particularly in the South China Sea.

During the maritime dialogue, both sides underscored their shared commitment to strengthening compliance with international law, as reflected in the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

They also stressed the importance of the 2016 arbitral award on the South China Sea, which cemented Manila’s sovereign claims over the West Philippine Sea.

First held in 2022, the Maritime Dialogue serves as a platform to improve maritime policy and operational coordination between the Philippines and the United States.

Both sides also discussed deepening their cooperation on maritime law enforcement, including capacity building for the PCG, addressing the impact of climate change and sea level rise, and countering illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

Representatives of the defense, justice, foreign affairs, security, fisheries, environment, and law enforcement agencies of both countries participated in the discussion, including Philippine Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary for American Affairs Jose Victor Chan-Gonzaga, Transportation Assistant Secretary for Maritime Julius Yano, Philippine National Security Council Assistant Director General Francis Jude Lauengco, PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, and US Department of State Deputy Assistant Secretary Brandon Yoder.

The US and Philippine governments decided to convene the Maritime Dialogue during the 11th Philippines-United States Bilateral Strategic Dialogue in Washington, D.C., in April 2024 to build upon the outcomes of prior dialogues and exchanges.

The Philippines has consistently asserted its rights over certain islands and waters in the South China Sea, which it refers to domestically as the West Philippine Sea. In contrast, China claims the entirety of the South China Sea based on its controversial 10-dash line.

A landmark ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in July 2016 invalidated China’s expansive claims. Beijing, however, continues to disregard this decision. Other countries, including Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan, also lay claim to parts of the South China Sea.

Recent incidents had heightened tensions in the region. In August, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessel, the BRP Datu Sanday, was obstructed by eight Chinese maritime vessels while conducting a humanitarian mission from Hasa-Hasa Shoal to Escoda Shoal.

Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy ship 626 and several China Coast Guard vessels attempted to encircle the Datu Sanday and stop it from resupplying Filipino fishermen with essential diesel, food, and medical supplies.

Hasa-Hasa Shoal is approximately 60 nautical miles from Rizal, Palawan, while Escoda Shoal is about 110 nautical miles away — both well within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea noted that such aggressive acts posed serious risks to the Filipino crew and the fishermen.

Despite the provocation, the crew of the BFAR vessel maintained their high morale and remained safe. The task force also refuted claims that Filipino crew members fell overboard and were rescued by the China Coast Guard following a ramming incident.