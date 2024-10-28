United Airlines flies first direct Cebu-Narita route

A historic flight took off on Monday as the first ever American airline departed from Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) to Narita, Japan.

The United Airlines (UA) in its inaugural departure carried 166 passengers, Cebu-Narita-USA, on board a Boeing 737.

Walter Barry Dias, the Regional Director for Asia Pacific—United Airlines, told the media that Cebu has invited a growing market for tourism and business, thus UA has come in.

This will be daily flights to and from Narita to MCIA.

This new flight route is expected to boost tourism and economic exchange between Japan and the Philippines, catering to both business and leisure travelers. By offering direct access to Cebu, a popular destination known for its beaches, cultural heritage, and rapidly growing business hub, UA aims to enhance travel options in the region.

The Narita-Cebu route will operate on a regular schedule, providing passengers with reliable and consistent service throughout the year. UA sees this launch as an important step in reinforcing its presence in Asia and supporting the growing demand for seamless travel between key Asian cities.