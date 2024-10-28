Toyota unveils mobility innovation, Tamaraw

Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP) recently presented the Next Generation Tamaraw and a hydrogen-powered concept vehicle to Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at the Malacañan Palace.

The event highlighted TMP’s commitment to the development of local automotive manufacturing industry, sustainable mobility solutions, and economic growth.

The Tamaraw was known as the first all-Filipino made vehicle that was popular in the early 1990s.

President Marcos expressed his appreciation for Toyota’s continued investment in the Philippines, particularly the recent P5.5 billion investment in the production of the Tamaraw, also known regionally as the Toyota Innovative International Multi-Purpose Vehicle (IMV) 0 (Zero).

The investment encompasses vehicle production, parts localization, and the establishment of a new in-house vehicle conversion capability, further solidifying TMP’s contributions to sustaining the viability of automotive and parts manufacturing industries in the country and furthermore enabling Mobility for All through the easily convertible, Tamaraw.

During the courtesy call of Toyota Motor Asia and TMP’s top officials at the Palace, the mobility leader displayed prototype conversion units of the Tamaraw, demonstrating its versatility and adaptability to the needs of Filipinos. Returning as a light commercial vehicle, TMP presented its aim to revive this iconic model into the next ‘national car’ by catering to the specialized conversion needs of various Philippine micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and individuals.

At the same event, President Marcos received a letter of intent from TMP for its planned donation of five Tamaraw units, which will be converted and turned over to the government in 2025. These include five ambulances which will be used to support various mobility needs through the “Lab For All” health program of the First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos.

Reinforcing Toyota’s global commitment to Carbon Neutrality, the company introduced its “Beyond Zero” movement to the government. This corporate initiative supports the Philippine government’s direction toward a clean energy and low carbon economy transition, aligning with key national policies related to the transportation sector such as the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act and Philippine Energy Plan.

Decarbonization path

Underscoring its multi-pathway approach to decarbonization, TMP also used the occasion to present the Corolla Cross H2 Concept developed by Toyota GAZOO Racing (TGR) in Japan. This Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine Vehicle utilized hydrogen gas supplied by a local producer and filled through a Hydrogen Refueling Station exclusively imported from an end-use application provider in Malaysia.