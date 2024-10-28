Teener mauled to death

A 15-year-old boy died after being severely beaten by a Sanguniang Kabataan (SK) kagawad and his companion on Sunday night in Sta. Ana, Manila.

Based on the report by the Manila Police District-Homicide Section, the victim — a student from Barangay Hulo, Mandaluyong City — was declared dead on arrival at Santa Ana Hospital.

Investigations showed that the incident occurred at 9:10 p.m. on F. Manalo Street, Barangay 894, Punta, Sta. Ana, Manila.

The suspects, currently in MPD-HS custody, are identified as Ireneo Cardanio III, alias Jimwel, 23, an SK Kagawad and Mark Jhorell Trinidad y Dela Cruz.

Police said that before the assault, the victim sought help at the barangay office after being beaten by suspect Jimwel.

While in front of the barangay hall, the victim attempted to flee but was chased and caught by the two suspects, eventually falling to the ground.

Bystanders tried to intervene but were ignored by the suspects, who continued to assault the victim until he lost consciousness.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Police from MPD PS6 immediately conducted a follow-up operation, leading to the arrest of the suspects.