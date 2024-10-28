STREAK EXTENSION: Cardinals gun for fifth straight win

Games today:

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

11 a.m. — Mapua vs Lyceum

2:30 p.m. — San Beda vs JRU

Mapua University will be out to get its 11th win against Lyceum of the Philippines University in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Cardinals, who are in second spot with a 10-3 win-loss record, will clash with the Pirates at 11 a.m. to try and stay within the top four spots.

Mapua last defeated San Beda University, 58-55, on 20 October.

Meanwhile, defending champion San Beda University faces Jose Rizal University (JRU) at 2:30 p.m.

The Heavy Bombers are coming off a 90-86 win over Letran College over the weekend and head coach Louie Gonzalez said the victories will follow them if they make their attempts in the field.

“We know that winning will take care of itself as long as we continue our development,” Gonzalez said.

“What I am thinking about is the story of this season. All I want heading into that San Beda game is that we wake up on the right side of the bed and make all our shots.”

JRU will be leaning on Mart Barrera after making a career-high 22 points against the Knights.

Red Lions head coach Yuri Escueta said they are feeling good entering the game against JRU.

After seeing Bismarck Lina throwing a sucker punch on Marc Cuenco during their match against Mapua, Escueta opted not to appeal the one-game suspension on the big man.

“We trained very well. We had good practices,” Escueta said.

“We didn’t appeal as it appears his fist was closed and we wanted him to learn from it,” Escueta said in a text message.

“We don’t support that kind of action.”

Bryan Sajonia is expected to lead San Beda after scoring 12 points against Mapua along with big men Jomel Puno and Yukien Andrada, who had 11 and nine points, respectively.

Mapua will be entering the game against JRU fully refreshed after its scheduled match against Arellano University was postponed due to storm “Kristine.”

Cardinals head coach Randy Alcantara welcomed the development after playing three games in five days.

The two-time NCAA juniors champion mentor also expects the same hustle from them after outrebounding San Beda, 51-31.

“We were playing the whole week. It is important for us that we let the boys rest their legs,” Alcantara said.

“There is no scouting report when it comes to hustle. The opponent might defend you but hustling to get the rebound, it will show up in the stats.”

Mapua big man Chris Hubilla is expected to be one of the main scorers after almost getting a double-double against San Beda with 17 points and nine rebounds.