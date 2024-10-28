Shooting, running at PSA Forum

Shooting and running combine together to make up Tuesday’s session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Philippine National Shooting Association secretary-general Irene Garcia will be on hand to promote the Southeast Asian Shooting Association Championships slated from 24 November to 14 December.

For the running side, Nicole dela Cruz is going to talk about the successful Women’s Run PH event held at the University of the Philippines-Diliman recently and its succeeding leg slated in Iloilo on 10 November.

The session starts at 10:30 a.m. with San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT and Arena Plus, the country’s 24/7 sports app, as main presenters.