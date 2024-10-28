PRO3 deploys personnel for Undas

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – Police Regional Director PBGEN Redrico A. Maranan has directed the deployment of nearly 4,000 police personnel across Central Luzon in anticipation of the Undas observance on Thursday, October 31.

As part of "Ligtas Undas 2024," Maranan has personally overseen security preparations at cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbaria throughout the region.

He has also instructed field officers to coordinate with force multipliers and emergency response units to ensure efficient and visible security measures.

To further enhance public safety, the Central Luzon police chief has ordered inspections at bus terminals, reinforcing police presence and providing security for travelers heading to their provinces.

"Our personnel will be on duty from October 29 through November 4 to guarantee the safety and security of the public as they commemorate All Saints' and All Souls' Days," Maranan affirmed.

He expressed gratitude to the force multipliers for their unwavering support, recognizing their crucial role in maintaining peace and order alongside the police.