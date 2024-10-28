PICS, partnerships and our collective pursuit for a golden creative future 

While the country’s biggest copyright event ended last Friday, the 2nd Philippine International Copyright Summit (PICS) just marked the start of deeper conversations on copyright and technology, with many of our high-level participants noting it to be the first of its kind in ASEAN—or even the world. It has created a model of how to hold gatherings most fitting to the vibrant energy of our creatives—-that is, it should mix business and pleasure, art and business strategy, creativity and intellectual property.

Indeed, the over 200 participants who attended our 2nd PICS physically and virtually are still hung up from the country’s biggest copyright event, an impressive flow despite the declaration of suspension of classes and government offices for three days last week. Many continue to share their experiences over social media and laud the work of our Bureau of Copyright and Related Rights who did a wonderful job organizing the event and amplifying the voices of the people who make up our creative economy.

The vision of the event was to gather creatives, experts and policymakers to put forward important and technical discussions on policy and real world practice. This vision would not have been realized without our partners.

Partners for collective action

Over 20 key partners from the public and private sectors have joined hands with IPOPHL to make the 2nd PICS happen.

Leading the charge on the local level, the Quezon City government—renowned for its support of the creative industries—has taken proactive steps to make copyright more accessible to Filipino artists.

On the global stage, partnerships with organizations such as the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the Korea Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Korean Copyright Protection Agency (KCOPA), and the Korea Copyright Commission (KCC) highlight the need for an aligned response to worldwide copyright challenges while cognizant of the level of development of each economy. Other international partners, including France’s National Industrial Property Institute (INPI), the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs (MEAE) and Institut Français, have lent their expertise, building a bridge between local and global dialogues.

Key international allies—such as the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC), the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), the Global Audio Visual Alliance (GAVA), Australia’s Copyright Agency and the International Federation of Reproduction Rights Organizations (IFRRO)—brought crucial perspectives to the table, mapping out where we are and where we want to be.

From the private sector, key players in the Filipino creative economy also stepped up. The Filipino Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers, Inc. (FILSCAP), Philippines Recorded Music Rights Inc. (PRM), Performers' Rights Society of the Philippines (PRSPh), and Katha represented the creators whose work lies at the heart of copyright discussions.

Support from Titan Law and technical assistance from Ynzal Marketing Corp., which have bolstered the infrastructure necessary to protect creators’ rights in the digital era, have also actively supported our 2nd PICS.

Media partners—including GMA News, Pilottv Philippines and the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas—collaborated closely with IPOPHL in the lead-up to the event, ensuring widespread participation and robust discussions across all activities.

Site-blocking updates

The PICS was a timely event to celebrate National Anti-Piracy Month which we hold every October pursuant to Proclamation 596 signed in 2018. But it wasn’t the only effort that left us marking this celebration with a bang.

Our IP Rights Enforcement Office (IEO) has issued two site-blocking requests to disable access to sites under the SFlix and MyFlixer domain brands. We’re proud to have in place such Voluntary Site Blocking Rules, which provide the industry with an action responsive to their needs and a framework that enabled closer coordination with the National Telecommunications Commission and the country’s internet service providers — another show of our collective effort for the creative economy.

On the surface, these piracy sites do not seem harmful for it merely enables the downloading and streaming of content. But behind-the-scenes, what these filthy actors do is leech on the hard work of ingenious creatives.

After the clamor of our creatives during our PICS, IPOPHL is indeed more emboldened to go after those who rob us of the vibrant future we envision for the Philippine creative economy. Heads should roll for this kind of theft.