Phl-hosted Int’l conference on women, peace and security begins

The Philippines launched a three-day International Conference on Women, Peace, and Security (ICWPS) on Monday, themed “Forging Collaboration and Convergence for Advancing Women, Peace, and Security.” The event aligns with the 25th anniversary of United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325, which calls for increased female participation in conflict prevention, peace negotiations, and the protection of women’s rights in conflict zones.

This year’s conference brings together representatives from government agencies, civil society, academia, and other key stakeholders to address progress and challenges in advancing women’s roles in sustainable peace efforts. The Philippines, the first Asian country to implement a national action plan for UNSCRs 1325 and 1820, highlights its longstanding commitment to championing women’s rights through collaborative initiatives dating back to 2007.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo emphasized the conference’s importance, noting it draws "strength from partnerships across governments, regional institutions, international organizations, civil society, and local communities.”

The agenda includes high-level panels and thematic discussions on sustainable, gender-responsive peace frameworks, actionable strategies for women’s roles in peace and security, and the intersections between WPS and climate change. A parliamentary roundtable and a special forum with delegates from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa will address regional partnerships and best practices.

Manalo also highlighted 23 side events focused on global cooperation in the WPS agenda, including interfaith collaboration, youth involvement in peace processes, and initiatives supporting women in the security sector.

The conference is organized by the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity, the Philippine Commission on Women, and the Department of Budget and Management, with partners UN Women, the Philippines Center for Islam and Democracy, and the ASEAN Institute for Peace and Reconciliation.