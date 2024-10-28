Phl batters start title defense

The Philippine baseball team puts its title defense in motion in the East Asia Cup XIV against Indonesia Tuesday at the Clark International Sports Complex in Pampanga.

Game time is at 1:30 p.m. as the Filipinos hope to make a rousing start on home soil.

The Philippines is gunning for its fifth straight title in the tournament which includes Singapore, Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Hong Kong.

Philippine Amateur Baseball Association (PABA) secretary general Jose Pepe Muñoz told DAILY TRIBUNE the team is ready and is not taking the Indonesians lightly.

“Their training has been continuous. Indonesia is a good team,” Muñoz said.

“Historically, Indonesia has always given us a good game. We cannot take them lightly even though in the rankings today, we are substantially ahead of them.”

PABA president Chito Loyzaga welcomes the participating teams and expects no less than exciting baseball action starting today.

“We warmly welcome all participating countries to the 14th East Asia Baseball Cup in Clark, Pampanga. I expect to witness exciting and thrilling games throughout the tournament,” Loyzaga said.